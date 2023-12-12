Buy Christmas trees to benefit nonprofit in Powder Springs

To support Calvary Children’s Home, trees for the holidays will be sold until 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
The 18th annual Christmas tree sale will be held on the children’s home campus, 1430 Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs.
Hours and days are 3:30-9 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays.
Trees include North Carolina Fraser Fir, Nordmann Fir, Douglas Fir and Noble Fir and specially designed pallet decor.
Hot cocoa and a bonfire add to the ambience.
All of the proceeds will help support the children’s church, home activities and special trips and programs throughout the year.
To buy a Christmas tree or donate one for a family in need this Christmas season, contact Campus Director Brian Busby at 404-731-1500 for pricing or any more information.
See more details at calvarykids.org/18th-annual-Christmas-tree-sale-2023.
To volunteer, sign up at signupgenius.com/go/10c0d48afad28aa8-thecalvary6#.
