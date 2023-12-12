Buy Christmas trees to benefit nonprofit in Powder Springs

Trees include North Carolina Fraser Fir, Nordmann Fir, Douglas Fir and Noble Fir and specially designed pallet decor.

Hot cocoa and a bonfire add to the ambience.

All of the proceeds will help support the children’s church, home activities and special trips and programs throughout the year.

To buy a Christmas tree or donate one for a family in need this Christmas season, contact Campus Director Brian Busby at 404-731-1500 for pricing or any more information.

See more details at calvarykids.org/18th-annual-Christmas-tree-sale-2023.

To volunteer, sign up at signupgenius.com/go/10c0d48afad28aa8-thecalvary6#.