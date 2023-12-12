BreakingNews
Buy Christmas trees to benefit nonprofit in Powder Springs

Christmas trees will be sold until 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at and to benefit Calvary Children's Home, 1430 Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs. (Courtesy of Calvary Children's Home)

Credit: Calvary Children's Home

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
35 minutes ago

To support Calvary Children’s Home, trees for the holidays will be sold until 7 p.m. Dec. 17.

The 18th annual Christmas tree sale will be held on the children’s home campus, 1430 Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs.

Hours and days are 3:30-9 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays.

Trees include North Carolina Fraser Fir, Nordmann Fir, Douglas Fir and Noble Fir and specially designed pallet decor.

Hot cocoa and a bonfire add to the ambience.

All of the proceeds will help support the children’s church, home activities and special trips and programs throughout the year.

To buy a Christmas tree or donate one for a family in need this Christmas season, contact Campus Director Brian Busby at 404-731-1500 for pricing or any more information.

See more details at calvarykids.org/18th-annual-Christmas-tree-sale-2023.

To volunteer, sign up at signupgenius.com/go/10c0d48afad28aa8-thecalvary6#.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
