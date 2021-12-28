67-year-old bicyclist killed in Cobb hit-and-run, police say

By the time officers responded to the scene, Delk said Santizo-Gomez had already fled. A witness provided responding officers with information that led to an identification of the suspect.

Explore Man charged with DUI after serious injury crash in Cobb

The crash happened two days before another Cobb County incident in which the suspect was also charged with DUI.

John Lloyd, 47, was riding southbound in the right turn lane of Cherokee Street on a Harley-Davidson preparing to turn onto Lake Acworth Drive when a GMC Sierra driven by William Akin exited a gas station and entered the path of the motorcycle, Delk said. Lloyd tried to avoid striking Akin’s vehicle, but the motorcycle overturned, Delk said.

Lloyd, who was thrown from the bike, was taken to Kennestone with serious injuries. Akin was taken into custody at the scene and charged with DUI, failure to yield and serious injury by vehicle.