Man charged with DUI after serious injury crash in Cobb

William Akin is charged with DUI after a serious injury crash Sunday night in Cobb County.
Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday evening in Cobb County, leading to charges for a Roswell man, police said.

The wreck happened around 6:15 p.m. when 47-year-old John Lloyd of Acworth was southbound in the right turn lane of Cherokee Street on a Harley-Davidson preparing to turn onto Lake Acworth Drive, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. That’s when a brown GMC Sierra, driven by William Akin, exited a RaceTrac gas station and entered the path of the motorcycle, Delk said.

Lloyd tried to stop to avoid striking Akin’s vehicle, but the motorcycle overturned, Delk said. Lloyd, who was thrown from the bike, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Akin was taken into custody at the scene and charged with DUI, failure to yield and serious injury by vehicle.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

