Sept. 8 event begins Patriot Day weekend

A Patriot Day observance will begin 7-10 p.m. Sept. 8 at The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton.

Free tickets are available at tinyurl.com/4pvhjazn.

A companion event will be the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, with registration from 8-9 a.m. Sept. 9 followed by the climb from 9 a.m. to noon to honor the 343 firefighters who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Online tickets are $39.19 for adults and free for children 12 and younger at tinyurl.com/bdet39r7.

Families are invited to the free after party 5-10 p.m. Sept. 9 at Red Hare Brewing Company, 1998 Delk Industrial Blvd. SE, Marietta, with the Atlanta Braves on TV, live music and food trucks.

Ending on Sept. 8, ticket reservations can be made at tinyurl.com/bdcuzp9s.

A Patriot Day ceremony will be hosted by Cherokee County officials at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Rotary Park, 100 N. St., Canton.

Information: Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania at nps.gov/flni, National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia at PentagonMemorial.org and 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City at 911memorial.org