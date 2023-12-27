Christmas light shows continue through December

Throughout Georgia, 112 Events are hosting Christmas light shows until the end of December - a walk-thru in Woodstock and a drive-thru in Canton. (Courtesy of 112 Events)

Credit: 112 Events

Combined ShapeCaption
Throughout Georgia, 112 Events are hosting Christmas light shows until the end of December - a walk-thru in Woodstock and a drive-thru in Canton. (Courtesy of 112 Events)

Credit: 112 Events

Credit: 112 Events

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
3 minutes ago

A walk-thru in Woodstock and a drive-thru in Canton are open through most of this month to see more holiday lights.

  • Holiday Lights of Hope, 6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock are open as a walk-thru through Dec. 30. The cost is $10 per person but free for children younger than 12.
  • Holiday Lights at Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton continue through Dec. 31 as a drive-thru. The fee is $20 per car.

At both locations, hours and days are 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Cash and cards are accepted for payment at the gate or online at HolidayLightsOfGa.com/canton or HolidayLightsOfGa.com/woodstock.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top