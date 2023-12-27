Christmas light shows continue through December

A walk-thru in Woodstock and a drive-thru in Canton are open through most of this month to see more holiday lights.

Holiday Lights of Hope, 6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock are open as a walk-thru through Dec. 30. The cost is $10 per person but free for children younger than 12.

Holiday Lights at Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton continue through Dec. 31 as a drive-thru. The fee is $20 per car.

At both locations, hours and days are 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.