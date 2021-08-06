ajc logo
Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores

Cherokee County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

Cherokee County

Burger King, 9590 Main St., Woodstock. 86/B

El Jinete, 12910 Highway 92, Woodstock. 86/B

Popeye’s, 540 Riverstone Parkway, Canton. 81/B

Smoothie King, 9040 Highway 92, Woodstock. 88/B

Tecali Grille, 132 Riverstone Parkway, Canton. 96/A

