Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores

Cherokee County
Burger King, 9590 Main St., Woodstock. 86/B
El Jinete, 12910 Highway 92, Woodstock. 86/B
Popeye’s, 540 Riverstone Parkway, Canton. 81/B
Smoothie King, 9040 Highway 92, Woodstock. 88/B
Tecali Grille, 132 Riverstone Parkway, Canton. 96/A
