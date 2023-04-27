MARTA to start construction on two transit lines later this year

They’ll offer a type of enhanced bus service known as “arterial rapid transit.” The routes will feature large shelters with amenities such as real-time arrival information, bench seating and bicycle racks.

They are similar to the “bus rapid transit” lines MARTA plans for Campbellton Road, Capitol Avenue and the Clifton Corridor in Atlanta. One difference: Those rapid bus lines will operate mostly in exclusive lanes, while the arterial rapid bus lines will operate in regular traffic.

The Cleveland and Metropolitan lines will have features that allow buses to move faster in traffic. They will use technology that gives buses priority at traffic signals and “queue-jump” lanes that allow them to maneuver around other vehicles.

MARTA plans to seek a contractor to build the lines beginning next month. If all goes well, the lines will begin service in March 2025.