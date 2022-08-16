ajc logo
X

MARTA approves station names, property purchases for Atlanta transit line

MARTA's Summerhill bus rapid transit line would operate in bus-only lanes for 85% of its route.

Combined ShapeCaption
MARTA's Summerhill bus rapid transit line would operate in bus-only lanes for 85% of its route.

Intown Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

MARTA continues to solidify its plans for metro Atlanta’s first bus rapid transit line.

Last week the agency’s board of directors approved the names of 12 stations on the Summerhill transit line in Atlanta. It also approved plans to acquire nearly $600,000 worth of property needed to build the line — small portions of 54 parcels.

Though formal construction won’t start until spring, Atlanta will begin relocating utilities along the line next month. When it opens in 2025, the Summerhill line would be the first segment of what could become an extensive regional bus rapid transit network.

Bus rapid transit features amenities usually associated with rail lines. The idea is to provide service that’s faster than regular local bus service.

Passengers board at stations, pay before they board and can board at the front and rear buses. The buses travel mostly in exclusive lanes — about 85% of the 4.8-mile round-trip Summerhill line will be in bus-only lanes.

Combined ShapeCaption
MARTA has approved the names of 12 stations along its planned Summerhill bus rapid transit line in Atlanta. The line will open in 2025.

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA has approved the names of 12 stations along its planned Summerhill bus rapid transit line in Atlanta. The line will open in 2025.

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Combined ShapeCaption
MARTA has approved the names of 12 stations along its planned Summerhill bus rapid transit line in Atlanta. The line will open in 2025.

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Abhay Joshi, MARTA’s director of construction management, said the features will “be very similar to our rail transportation experience.”

The Summerhill line would stretch along Hank Aaron Drive/Capitol Avenue from the Atlanta Beltline to downtown. It would stop within walking distance — though not at — MARTA’s Georgia State University, Five Points and Garnett rail stations.

The line would feature articulated electric buses that run every 10 to 15 minutes. The service would operate from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

The Summerhill line will be the region’s first bus rapid transit line, but it won’t be the last. MARTA recently announced plans to build a similar line along Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta, and it’s considering bus rapid transit for the Clifton Corridor from Lindbergh station to the Emory University area.

MARTA also plans bus rapid transit lines in Clayton County and along Ga. 400 in north Fulton County. Other bus rapid transit lines are planned for the top half of the Perimeter and in Gwinnett County.

Summerhill station names

The names of 12 stations along the Summerhill bus rapid transit line, from north to south, counterclockwise: Five Points, South Downtown, City Hall, Memorial at Trinity, Convocation Center, Summerhill, Ormond Street, Peoplestown, Carver, Capitol Gateway, Georgia State, Fulton County Government Center.

SOURCE: MARTA.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Georgia lands college football title game after Music Midtown pulls out4h ago
Georgia Tech Supply Chain and Logistics Institute expands LEAP program
22h ago
3 more Dollar General stores in Georgia face fines for OSHA violations
Poll worker shortage looms ahead of Georgia election
4h ago
Poll worker shortage looms ahead of Georgia election
4h ago
In contentious meeting, Atlanta City Council OKs leasing jail beds to Fulton
4h ago
The Latest
Woman escapes 2 house fires in 1 week in SW Atlanta neighborhood
1h ago
Fulton County offers quarterly library survey
2h ago
Atlanta, Cobb crews recover body from Chattahoochee River
3h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top