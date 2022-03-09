MARTA moves ahead with bus rapid transit line in Atlanta

Bus rapid transit mimics rail lines — buses operate in exclusive lanes, with limited stops and other features that keep passengers moving.

The $68 million Summerhill line would feature 16 stops along a 5-mile round trip between the Beltline and Five Points. It would operate in bus-only lanes for 85% of the route, though it would run in mixed traffic through parts of downtown.

Caption MARTA's Summerhill bus rapid transit line would run from the southside Atlanta Beltline trail to Five Points station. Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

The buses would run every 10 minutes at rush hour and every 15 minutes at other times. It would take 12 to 15 minutes to travel from one end of the route to the other.

Passengers would pay at vending machines before boarding at stations that include real-time passenger information, seats, maps, security cameras and other amenities.

Caption MARTA's Summerhill bus rapid transit line would feature 16 stations with real-time passenger information, seating, cameras and other amenities. Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Though it would not connect directly with any rail station, the Summerhill line would run near the Georgia State, Five Points and Garnett stations. Passengers would need to walk a short distance to get to the rail stations.

That concerns the Atlanta Downtown Neighborhood Association.

“This BRT route cannot succeed in isolation,” the association wrote in a letter to MARTA prepared Tuesday night. “It needs to be planned to connect with other transit lines and expanded to serve other destinations.”

Caption MARTA's Summerhill bus rapid transit line would operate in bus-only lanes for 85 percent of its route. Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

The association is also concerned that operating in mixed traffic in some areas will slow buses, and it wants MARTA to consider eliminating some of the proposed stations. It would also like to see other improvements along the route.

The project includes bike lanes and pedestrian improvements. Deputy project manager Mark Fahey told residents Tuesday night that MARTA will work with Atlanta officials and others to make sidewalk, lighting, crosswalk and other improvements.

Several residents who attended Tuesday’s meeting said they wanted more input on the design of the buses and other aspects of the new service.

“Tell me what I’m getting with this system,” Capitol View resident Brian Sumlin said.