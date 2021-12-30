Hamburger icon
MARTA seeks federal funding for Clayton County transit line

MARTA is seeking federal funding for a new bus rapid transit line from its College Park station to the Southlake mobility center in Morrow. (AJC file photo)
MARTA is seeking federal funding for a new bus rapid transit line from its College Park station to the Southlake mobility center in Morrow. (AJC file photo)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

MARTA has formally requested federal funding for a Clayton County bus rapid transit project.

The $300 million Southlake bus rapid transit line would run from College Park station to the Southlake Mobility Center in Morrow, with several stops along the way. MARTA announced Thursday it has requested funding through the Federal Transit Administration’s Small Starts Program.

“This is an important milestone for MARTA and the first of many to come as we embark on the largest expansion in our history,” CEO Jeffrey Parker said in announcing the move.

The Southlake line is one of two high-capacity transit lines MARTA plans for Clayton County. The other was originally envisioned as a commuter rail line from East Point station to Jonesboro and Lovejoy. But MARTA recently backed away from that plan and has suggested it likely will become another bus rapid transit line.

MARTA also is expanding in Atlanta. Two of its first projects will be a Capitol Avenue/Summerhill bus rapid transit line and a light rail or bus rapid transit line along Campbellton Road.

