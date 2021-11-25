Gwinnett to help fund bus rapid transit route cost study

Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved an agreement with the Gateway85, Gwinnett Place and Sugarloaf community improvement districts to fund a cost study for a Bus Rapid Transit corridor between Doraville and Sugarloaf Mills.
The agreement with the CIDs outlines financial commitments and the management structure for a study to estimate the capital and operating costs for a Bus Rapid Transit corridor.
The capital cost estimate will include engineering and design, right of way acquisition, utility relocation, construction and materials, vehicle/facility (stations, amenities), project management, construction inspection and materials testing, and contingency plans.
The operating cost estimate will include both revenue hour as well as estimated maintenance costs.
According to the Federal Transit Administration, bus rapid transit, or BRT, is a bus-based transit system that may include dedicated lanes, traffic signal priority, off-board fare collection, elevated platforms and enhanced stations.
Each CID will contribute $25,000 toward the cost of the study, which is estimated to cost $100,000. Gwinnett will manage the study and provide the balance of funding from the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
