March for Life is Jan. 20 near State Capitol

The Georgia March for Life Memorial Service and Rally are scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Jan. 20 - rain or shine - at Liberty Plaza on Capitol Avenue across from the State Capitol.
Starting at noon, the keynote speaker will be Daphne Harris Nicely, executive director of Atlanta Morning Center, a pregnancy support organization.
The silent march will begin at 1 p.m. at Liberty Plaza, where it will end at 1:40 p.m. with the Georgians Ending Abortion Rally.
All parking is off site from Liberty Plaza, with the closest at the Pete Hackney Parking Deck, 162 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta.
Registration is requested at conta.cc/3WudEML.
For information, email stateoffice@grtl.org or visit facebook.com/GeorgiaMarchForLife or bit.ly/3vo2xJy.
Learn more at MorningCenter.org/atlanta-ga.
