100 Black Men of Atlanta hosts free event on Aug. 12

Credit: 100 Black Men of Atlanta

Credit: 100 Black Men of Atlanta

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
14 minutes ago
X

A free event will be hosted by 100 Black Men of Atlanta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Best Academy Gymnasium, 1190 Northwest Drive NW, Atlanta.

With the theme “Tackling Childhood Obesity & Type II Diabetes,” the community health forum will feature guest speakers Justin Blalock, retired from the Atlanta Falcons, and Lee Haney, an eight-time Mr. Olympia.

Adults may undergo free screenings for blood glucose levels, blood pressure, body mass index and PSA for men.

Free sports physicals for student athletes also will be offered by registering them at 100blackmen-atlanta.org/events/free-community-health-forum-health-screening.html.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Rivian

Rivian to open showroom at Ponce City Market5h ago

Credit: NYT

Clarence Thomas’ $267,230 RV and the friend who financed it
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kemp faces new crossroads with old adversary as Trump legal problems grow
6h ago

Credit: AP

UPS revenue and profit declined amid tumultuous union negotiations
4h ago

Credit: AP

UPS revenue and profit declined amid tumultuous union negotiations
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEATHER UPDATE
Atlanta turns to cleanup after storms down trees, cause outages
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Wellspring Living

Women’s Academy relaunched by Wellspring Living
Meals On Wheels Atlanta provides home repairs
Georgia Organics Tomato Festival is July 30
Featured

WEATHER UPDATE
Storms cause major transit issues around metro Atlanta
17h ago
When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top