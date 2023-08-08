100 Black Men of Atlanta hosts free event on Aug. 12

A free event will be hosted by 100 Black Men of Atlanta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Best Academy Gymnasium, 1190 Northwest Drive NW, Atlanta.

With the theme “Tackling Childhood Obesity & Type II Diabetes,” the community health forum will feature guest speakers Justin Blalock, retired from the Atlanta Falcons, and Lee Haney, an eight-time Mr. Olympia.

Adults may undergo free screenings for blood glucose levels, blood pressure, body mass index and PSA for men.

Free sports physicals for student athletes also will be offered by registering them at 100blackmen-atlanta.org/events/free-community-health-forum-health-screening.html.