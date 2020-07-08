VOTE: Who has the best Mexican food in Roswell? | Best of Roswell

For the latest Best of Roswell poll, the AJC wants to know which restaurant is serving up the best Mexican food in the north Fulton city.

Don't see your favorite on our list? Submit a write-in nominee to crystal.villarreal@ajc.com. If enough people suggest your favorite, we'll add it to our poll. The winner will be announced July 31.

