VOTE: Who has the best Mexican food in Roswell? | Best of Roswell

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Roswell voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
From downtown Roswell to Holcomb Bridge Road and on to Woodstock Avenue, Roswell is chock full of great food and restaurants. People can be picky when it comes to their favorite place to chow down on tacos, burritos and enchiladas, but luckily Roswell is filled with great options for Mexican food.
Roswell has a wide-range of options to choose from including Tex-Mex favorites to more traditional taquerias. HOLA! Taqueria & Bar offers Mexican taqueria classics with contemporary ingredients like lobster & lamb, while Ceviche Taqueria & Margarita Bar is bringing the ultimate in fresh ceviche.
For the latest Best of Roswell poll, the AJC wants to know which restaurant is serving up the best Mexican food in the north Fulton city.
Don't see your favorite on our list? Submit a write-in nominee to crystal.villarreal@ajc.com. If enough people suggest your favorite, we'll add it to our poll. The winner will be announced July 31.
