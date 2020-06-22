Here’s where you can find the best bacon in Georgia, according to a new list

Food and culinary website Taste of Home recently rounded up the best places to buy bacon in every state and the result might surprise you.

According to the list, Pine Street Market in Avondale Estates is the best place to shop for fresh bacon. "The Pine Street Market is proud to be a whole animal butchery that uses every part of the animals," writes Taste of Home. "Their Heritage Bacon is made with pork bellies from Duroc hogs, a breed chosen by the butchers for the exceptionally juicy and flavorful meat. The bellies are smoked in applewood and oak."