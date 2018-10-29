Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month: No. 9, Ralph McGill

caption arrowCaption
Black History: Ralph McGill

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jan 4, 2017
A civil rights champion used the power of media

February marks Black History Month. Follow the AJC this month for a series of short stories and videos and people, places and events that played a significant role in the development of black people in America.

No. 9

Ralph McGill: Ralph McGill was a longtime editor and publisher of the Atlanta Constitution.  From June 1938 until his death in February 1969, McGill wrote more than 10,000 columns. But they weren't just any columns. McGill used the power of the paper to become one of the most important voices of the South as he wrote against segregation and the failure of  "separate but equal." He was a champion of civil rights at a Southern paper in a Southern city at a time when most of the South wasn't willing to go as far. He won the Pulitzer Prize in 1959 for editorial writing, including his "A Church, a School," about the aftermath of the Temple bombing of 1958.  Martin Luther King Jr. mentioned McGill by name in his "Letter From a Birmingham Jail" in 1963. He said McGill  was one of the "few enlightened white persons" to understand and sympathize with the civil rights movement. McGill won the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1964.

RELATED: Ralph McGill’s column about the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

ExploreReason No. 10: Mary Lou Williams
ExploreMore Black History Month stories from the AJC

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Google Doodle honors female pro baseball player Toni Stone for Black History Month
3h ago
Sweeten your Valentine’s Day with these food deals
4h ago
OPINION: Law targeting Georgia lactation counselors could do more harm than good
10h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top