Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month: No. 10 Mary Lou Williams

caption arrowCaption
Black History: Mary Lou Williams

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jan 4, 2017

February marks Black History Month. Follow the AJC this month for a series of short stories and videos and people, places and events that played a significant role in the development of black people in America.

No. 10

Mary Lou Williams: Born in Atlanta in 1910 as Mary Elfrieda Scruggs, Mary Lou Williams changed her name and set forth on an amazing career in jazz as a pianist and composer, who arranged for everyone from Duke Ellington to Bennie Goodman. She began playing the piano as a child and mastered such music styles as swing, blues and bebop, before even adding sacred music to her repertoire after undergoing a spiritual conversion. In a 2000 profile of Williams, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted: “Mary Lou Williams was one of the most influential women in the history of jazz, and yet other jazzwomen are far better known, including Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald --- all Williams’ contemporaries and, significantly, all vocalists. Williams, on the other hand, was a pianist and composer who worked with such luminaries as Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Benny Goodman. Those men’s names are now household words, but relatively few people are familiar with the work of Mary Lou Williams.” In 1977 she accepted an appointment at Duke University as artist-in-residence, co-teaching the history of jazz and directing the Duke Jazz Ensemble. After she died in 1981 at age 71 Duke established the Mary Lou Williams Center for Black Culture.

caption arrowCaption
Mary Lou Williams, pianist, composer, arranger 1944

Credit: Charles B. Nadell

Mary Lou Williams, pianist, composer, arranger 1944

Credit: Charles B. Nadell

caption arrowCaption
Mary Lou Williams, pianist, composer, arranger 1944

Credit: Charles B. Nadell

Credit: Charles B. Nadell

ExploreReason No. 11: Auburn Avenue
ExploreMore Black History Month stories from the AJC

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Google Doodle honors female pro baseball player Toni Stone for Black History Month
3h ago
Sweeten your Valentine’s Day with these food deals
4h ago
OPINION: Law targeting Georgia lactation counselors could do more harm than good
10h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top