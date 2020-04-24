Moving into a new place? Some safety tips to keep in mind right now

According to national data, May is one of the most common months for people to move. Of course, this year that may look a little different amid the coronavirus pandemic.
If you are slated to move into a new place on May 1, you don’t have to worry about not having access to a moving truck. Moving.com reported that major truck rental companies continue to be in service, as they are considered “essential businesses.”
While many lease start dates are not flexible, moving.com suggests delaying your move-in date if possible.
However, if you do have to move amid the coronavirus outbreak, there are some safety measures to keep in mind.
"We talk often about how important it is to have a plan for your move, and that goes double for a move during the coronavirus," according to moving.com. "You have to remain one step ahead to ensure that you have the right supplies (since you can't be running back and forth to the store), and to ensure that you leave yourself enough time to pack and get ready for your movers."
To prepare for your move, moving.com recommends the following steps:
- Contact your movers to confirm your plans and check in on best practices for the day of.
- Make a list of the supplies you will need and get them in one trip to the store, or order online in advance.
- Sanitize and disinfect your items as you are packing (and unpacking).
- Complete your packing at least 24 hours before movers arrive since the virus can live on surfaces that long.
- Let your movers know right away if anyone in your household, or who you have been in contact with is showing symptoms of coronavirus.
- If you are moving yourself (without professional help), the process largely looks the same as it did before coronavirus. However, coordinate with landlords or management companies on both ends about the safest way to drop off/pick up keys. “Putting in a blueprint of steps ahead of time will help you maintain social distancing during your DIY move and answer any questions you might have about the process,” the moving.com experts note.
Here are a few additional tips on moving safely right now, according to Forbes:
- Don't use recycled moving boxes, like ones from a grocery store where the virus could live on the surface. Opt for new boxes, if you can.
- Check-in with any moving companies you plan to use to inquire about their safety practices. For example, U-Haul has listed its additional safety measures on its website.
- Try to be strategic about your move so it involves as few people as possible.
- If you don’t have access to running water and soap at both ends of your move, make sure to stock up on hand sanitizer if you can.