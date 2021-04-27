New apartment, townhome mixed-use development coming to Atlanta

Hundreds of new apartments and dozens of townhomes are in the works from Alliance Residential.
A mixed-use development with 354 apartments and 188 townhomes is set for the southeastern corner of Moreland and Custer Avenues, according to plans filed with city of Atlanta obtained by What Now Atlanta.
In addition to the dwellings, the new project called Brownstone Moreland would have around 11,100 square feet of retail space.
Currently, the vacant 32-acre site — which includes 1280 and 1296 Moreland Ave. and 1263 Custer Ave. — is owned by Atlanta affiliate of commercial real estate company Stream Realty Partners.
The majority of apartments would be featured on the western portion of the site. They’d appear in a set of mid-rise buildings that would include mostly one-bedrooms — 189 of them — followed by 121 two-bedrooms, 76 three-bedrooms and 44 studios. Some apartments will also be on the southern part of the site.
On the eastern side will be the townhomes. They will be 112 one-bedrooms and 76 three-bedrooms and all will have their own garage. The retail part of the project will also be in this area.
“We are excited about Broadstone Moreland, and the opportunity to be a part of the growth in this thriving submarket,” Noah Randall, managing director of Alliance Residential Company told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. “We recently welcomed our first residents at Broadstone Summerhill and began construction on Broadstone Pullman last fall. Broadstone Moreland further underscores our commitment to the area, and we are actively pursuing opportunities to further expand our presence in this great city. We look forward to sharing more details about Broadstone Moreland soon.”
Dynamik Design is the architect on the project. The Sandy Springs-based firm not only has expertise in mixed-use, retail and multifamily buildings but also office space, student housing and senior living.