New apartment, townhome mixed-use development coming to Atlanta

On the eastern side will be the townhomes. They will be 112 one-bedrooms and 76 three-bedrooms and all will have their own garage. The retail part of the project will also be in this area.

“We are excited about Broadstone Moreland, and the opportunity to be a part of the growth in this thriving submarket,” Noah Randall, managing director of Alliance Residential Company told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. “We recently welcomed our first residents at Broadstone Summerhill and began construction on Broadstone Pullman last fall. Broadstone Moreland further underscores our commitment to the area, and we are actively pursuing opportunities to further expand our presence in this great city. We look forward to sharing more details about Broadstone Moreland soon.”

Dynamik Design is the architect on the project. The Sandy Springs-based firm not only has expertise in mixed-use, retail and multifamily buildings but also office space, student housing and senior living.