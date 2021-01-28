This city gained more residents when people moved amid pandemic

As far as why people are moving during the pandemic, D’Vera Cohn, the senior writer and editor for Pew Research Center explained the findings of their study that sought to find the answer.

“About a quarter (28%) told us [they chose to move] because they feared getting COVID-19 if they stayed where they were living,” Cohn told MyMove. “About a fifth (20%) said they wanted to be with their family, or their college campus closed (23%). A total of 18% gave financial reasons, including job loss.”

It’s not uncommon for big cities to lose the most residents to moves, but during the pandemic, the number of moves grew. New York City lost the most with 110,978 movers leaving the Big Apple. However, some smaller cities actually gained movers — including one North Fulton city in the Peach State.

Credit: MyMove

Cumming, Georgia gained 2,128 more residents in the pandemic. Meanwhile, Georgia gained between 10,001 and 20,000 residents.

If you’re planning to move amid the pandemic, there are some safety precautions you should keep in mind, including coordinating with landlords about the safest ways to drop off keys and inquiring with moving companies about their safety practices.