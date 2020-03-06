More than 100 choices at native plant sale in Sandy Springs

In addition to the perennials, there will be vines, ferns, and bird and butterfly friendly species to buy. The sale will be held rain or shine, and Trees Atlanta staff members will be available to offer advice on plant purchases and placement.

» RELATED: Looking for a way to reduce work stress? Get a plant, study says

» RELATED: Explore the Westside Beltline Trail with arboretum walking tour

The event will take place at the Heritage Sandy Springs Farmers Market on Mount Vernon Highway. The farmers market in Sandy Springs is open 8:30 a.m. - noon on Saturdays in April through September.

DETAILS Native plant sale 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18 Heritage Sandy Springs Farmers Market 220 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs