More than 100 choices at native plant sale in Sandy Springs

Plant lovers across metro Atlanta will unite at the native plant sale April 18 in Sandy Springs.
Hosted by Trees Atlanta, the event is the second of the year for the organization and will follow their Atlanta sale at Freedom Farmers Market on April 4. The annual shopping event will offer more than 100 varieties of native perennials, grasses, shrubs and tree friendly vines.
The selection will showcase many of the native perennial wildflowers that have been planted in the Atlanta Beltline Arboretum, according to the event's Facebook page. If you want to check out these plants for yourself, Trees Atlanta is also hosting a walk along the Beltine on March 14.
In addition to the perennials, there will be vines, ferns, and bird and butterfly friendly species to buy. The sale will be held rain or shine, and Trees Atlanta staff members will be available to offer advice on plant purchases and placement.
The event will take place at the Heritage Sandy Springs Farmers Market on Mount Vernon Highway. The farmers market in Sandy Springs is open 8:30 a.m. - noon on Saturdays in April through September.
DETAILS Native plant sale 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18 Heritage Sandy Springs Farmers Market 220 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs