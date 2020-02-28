Explore the Westside Beltline Trail with arboretum walking tour

If you still haven’t explored all the Beltline’s West Trail has to offer, here’s your chance.
The walking tours regularly hosted by Trees Atlanta and the Atlanta Beltline are now also offered on the Westside Trail.
On March 14, you can join a Trees Atlanta docent to learn about the Beltline’s arboretum. The free walking tour includes information about Atlanta’s history, progress on the Beltline and plenty of information on plants along the way.
"A walking tour of the Atlanta BeltLine Arboretum is the best way to see progress and be active," an event listing for the tour states.
For those interested in learning more about plants, Trees Atlanta will also host a lunch and learn to dive into the city's roots by looking at native plants along the Beltline.
That event, which will take place at noon on Thursday, March 12, at Trees Atlanta's headquarters, will feature a presentation from Brian Williams, urban forestry director at Trees Atlanta.
He will explain some of the history of the Beltline corridor before restoration began and the native plants found in the area.
The Westside walking tour will begin from Rose Circle Park. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring water and sunscreen.
DETAILS 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 14 838 Peeples St. SW, Atlanta More information