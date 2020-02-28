Explore the Westside Beltline Trail with arboretum walking tour

For those interested in learning more about plants, Trees Atlanta will also host a lunch and learn to dive into the city's roots by looking at native plants along the Beltline.

That event, which will take place at noon on Thursday, March 12, at Trees Atlanta's headquarters, will feature a presentation from Brian Williams, urban forestry director at Trees Atlanta.

He will explain some of the history of the Beltline corridor before restoration began and the native plants found in the area.

The Westside walking tour will begin from Rose Circle Park. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring water and sunscreen.

DETAILS 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 14 838 Peeples St. SW, Atlanta More information