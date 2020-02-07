Looking for a way to reduce work stress? Get a plant, study says

Researchers discovered that people who reported high anxiety levels before looking at a plant slightly lowered their scores after doing so, CNN reported. An additional 27% of employees had a significant drop in their resting heart rates.

The study, published by the American Society for Horticultural Science, confirmed the effect of gazing onto plants for a few moments and actively caring for it when an employee felt tired.

"It's something we inherently knew, but has suddenly been quantified. And so now, we're seeing the numbers behind the reasoning," Dr. Charles Hall told CNN. Hall is the Ellison chair of international floriculture at Texas A&M University.

Still, looking at and taking care of plants didn’t reduce anxiety in everyone.

Some saw their pulse rate and anxiety increase while others witnessed no significant change.

“I think the anxiety among those in the study where their anxiety increased, it was because of that particular phenomenon that all of a sudden they’re responsible for taking care of a plant and then all of a sudden the plant’s not doing well and they have some anxieties from that,” Hall said.