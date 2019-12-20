Why you should stop wrapping gifts so perfectly

The authors of “Presentation Matters: The Effect of Wrapping Neatness on Gift Attitudes,” published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology, assert that a sloppily wrapped gift from a friend or loved one is better received than a perfectly adorned one.

Explore 5 Christmas traditions only Americans will understand

Why? It has to do with our expectations. A beautiful package raises the recipient’s expectation of a beautiul gift, the researchers at the University of Nevada found. According to their findings, nearly 45% of the recipients didn’t think their friend wrapped the pretty present, believing a store or a professional did it.