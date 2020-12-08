Atlanta Ballet has ‘Nutcracker’ gifts for dancers on your list

If your tiny dancer loves ballet all year, consider a plush doll. You can choose from Bella Sugar Plum, a Cuddle Plush Nutcracker or a variety of ballerinas.

Looking for something for a true Atlanta Ballet fan? You can buy a pointe shoe signed by one of the company’s dancers.

You can also give the ballet to someone who might not have seen it — or who knows it by heart. For $25, you can buy a redemption code good for three days of watching “The Nutcracker” online, in the safety of their own home.

All purchases will help support the Atlanta Ballet, so you’ll be giving to them in addition to your loved one.