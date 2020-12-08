X

Atlanta Ballet has ‘Nutcracker’ gifts for dancers on your list

Things to know: Atlanta Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'. The innovative production of the 19th-century ballet by Pyotr Tchaikovsky debuted in Atlanta in 2018. The year 2020 would have been the debut of Atlanta Ballet’s "The Nutcracker" at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre after more than two decades at the Fox Theatre. The production was created by a world-class creative team that includes Tony Award-winning and -nominated designers. In 2020, the production was offered as a drive-in movie experience at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre for five nights

By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Visions of sugar plums might dance in your head, but the Sugar Plum Fairy can dance on your Christmas tree.

So can the Mouse King, Drosselmeier, Marie and other characters from “The Nutcracker.”

“The Nutcracker” is a holiday tradition for many people, either by attending a performance or with a family member on stage. There are nearly two dozen dance companies in Georgia keeping that tradition going in the era of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you love this ballet — or want to commemorate someone’s first performance in a local production — the Atlanta Ballet has an online boutique filled with not just ornaments, but clothing, plush characters and, yes, nutcrackers.

Individual ornaments include the Nutcracker Prince, the Snow Queen, Asian and Black Princess ballerinas, and even a baby ballerina.

If your tiny dancer loves ballet all year, consider a plush doll. You can choose from Bella Sugar Plum, a Cuddle Plush Nutcracker or a variety of ballerinas.

Looking for something for a true Atlanta Ballet fan? You can buy a pointe shoe signed by one of the company’s dancers.

You can also give the ballet to someone who might not have seen it — or who knows it by heart. For $25, you can buy a redemption code good for three days of watching “The Nutcracker” online, in the safety of their own home.

All purchases will help support the Atlanta Ballet, so you’ll be giving to them in addition to your loved one.

