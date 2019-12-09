5 Christmas traditions only Americans will understand

Many families have Christmas traditions, from opening gifts on December 24 to wearing matching pajamas for the holiday.
Some Christmas traditions found in the United States, however, leave the rest of the world scratching their heads in confusion.
Pickle ornament
Every year, an ornament shaped like a pickle is the last to be hung on the tree. The first child to locate the pickle, hidden among the pine needles, on Christmas morning receives a special treat or extra gift.
Most people credit the Germans with starting this tradition, but a polling agency found that 91 percent of that country’s residents had never heard of it.
Popcorn on Christmas trees
Germany started the Christmas tree tradition as we now know it, according to history.com. In the 16th century when devout Christians brought decorated trees into their homes. Decorations for these trees were, understandably, made by hand. Trees were decorated with berries, popcorn and nuts to feed the birds, thedailymeal.com says, and the custom continued with indoor trees.
Watching video of Yule log burning
Not everyone has a fireplace, but that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy the ambiance of a burning Yule log.
Fred Tower, manager of WPIX-TV in New York City, wanted the station to do "something a little different and special" on Christmas Eve in 1966, according to Mental Floss. The station filmed the fireplace at Gracie Mansion, the residence of New York's mayor, and for three hours played a 17-second continuous loop of the burning Yule log.
That commercial-free broadcast turned out to be too expensive to continue, but versions of the burning Yule log can be found on YouTube, Netflix and numerous smart phone apps.
Drunken Santas
SantaCon began in the mid-1970s in San Francisco, but the party has spread to other states. Basically, hundreds (or thousands) of revelers dress as Santa or in other holiday costume and parade through a city while consuming alcohol.
Eggnog
Although this traditional Christmas drink is enjoyed around the world, the version with rum started in the Colonies. Rum from the Caribbean was much easier to get and less expensive, according to thespruceeats.com.