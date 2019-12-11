10 Georgia-themed products perfect for holiday gifts

Those of us who live here know what Atlanta and the surrounding areas have to offer. Why not share these treats and treasures with family and friends this holiday season?
Here are just a few examples of Georgia-themed gift ideas:
Sweet Auburn Desserts: Atlanta's Little Bakery That Could
Sonya Jones, a pastry chef and owner of Sweet Auburn Bread Co., includes recipes for breads and desserts from the local restaurant. The book can be found online at Amazon.com, Pelican Publishing Co. and other sites.
Hot cup of Atlanta
Do you have someone on your gift list who loves all things Atlanta — and hot beverages? Consider getting them this Atlanta city map mug, designed by Natalie Kilgore and sold online by Georgia Crafted. The mug features iconic landmarks and favorite places around the city.
Georgia Crafted
The Georgia Crafted website sells more than 200 products made by small, local artisans from around Georgia. You can buy individual items or gift boxes. Check out the $40 2020 Holiday Gift Box — which includes Herb & Nuts cashews, chocolate covered cherries, Christmas hot cocoa, Susan snaps and a mask ornament — or this adorable Made in Georgia baby gift box — which comes with a baby/newborn hat, a onesie in size 3-6 months and “Baby on Board” car magnet.
Food of the monks
The monks at Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers have a bakery that produces, among other things, biscotti, fudge and fruitcake. Also check out their Abbot’s Table Honey, which is 100 percent local and made from nectar harvested from wildflowers. The monks also sell books and religious items.
Gifts for less
Georgia is known for peaches, so why not send someone a sweet Georgia peach gift basket from Georgia Gifts and More? The set includes Georgia peach cookies, peach taffy, peach butter and even a chocolate peach. Is the person you're buying for not in to sweets? Check out these Vidalia onion sauces and dressings.
Mind your beeswax
Savannah Bee Co. produces more than just honey. Beauty products, T-shirts and its Bee Kind face mask can be bought online, in case you can’t make it to Savannah. Try the heel balm, or maybe the honey straws.
For the bar
Augusta is known for golf, but the world famous course might not exist if not for Fruitland Nurseries. Not as large as it used to be, Fruitland still produces a vodka made with real Georgia peaches. Or head to The Pinewood in Decatur and pick up some Proof Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup. The syrups come in three flavors: traditional, pecan and maple bacon.
Home grown
Pecans say Georgia and Christmas. Pearson Farm speaks to a range of palettes with varieties from salted, to roasted, to chocolate covered. These treats are great for snacking and in holiday recipes.
Say cheese
Sweet Grass Dairy, Georgia’s most beloved cheesemaker, offers small batches of grass-based cow cheese, as well as gift boxes.
From the heart, for the heart
Extra virgin olive oil has long been touted as being good for your heart, and now you can get a bottle made with Georgia olives. Georgia Olive Farms in Lakeland presses olives at its own mill within 24 hours of being harvested from its fields. You can choose from two kinds: Arbequina and Chef’s Blend.
