10 Georgia-themed products perfect for holiday gifts

Food of the monks

The monks at Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers have a bakery that produces, among other things, biscotti, fudge and fruitcake. Also check out their Abbot’s Table Honey, which is 100 percent local and made from nectar harvested from wildflowers. The monks also sell books and religious items.

Gifts for less

Georgia is known for peaches, so why not send someone a sweet Georgia peach gift basket from Georgia Gifts and More? The set includes Georgia peach cookies, peach taffy, peach butter and even a chocolate peach. Is the person you're buying for not in to sweets? Check out these Vidalia onion sauces and dressings.

Mind your beeswax

Savannah Bee Co. produces more than just honey. Beauty products, T-shirts and its Bee Kind face mask can be bought online, in case you can’t make it to Savannah. Try the heel balm, or maybe the honey straws.

For the bar

Augusta is known for golf, but the world famous course might not exist if not for Fruitland Nurseries. Not as large as it used to be, Fruitland still produces a vodka made with real Georgia peaches. Or head to The Pinewood in Decatur and pick up some Proof Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup. The syrups come in three flavors: traditional, pecan and maple bacon.

Home grown

Pecans say Georgia and Christmas. Pearson Farm speaks to a range of palettes with varieties from salted, to roasted, to chocolate covered. These treats are great for snacking and in holiday recipes.

Say cheese

Sweet Grass Dairy, Georgia’s most beloved cheesemaker, offers small batches of grass-based cow cheese, as well as gift boxes.

From the heart, for the heart

Extra virgin olive oil has long been touted as being good for your heart, and now you can get a bottle made with Georgia olives. Georgia Olive Farms in Lakeland presses olives at its own mill within 24 hours of being harvested from its fields. You can choose from two kinds: Arbequina and Chef’s Blend.

