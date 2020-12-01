Georgia holiday light show ranked among world’s 10 best

People have traveled to Callaway Resort & Gardens for decades to enjoy the blooms, the water and the spa. And at the end of each year, the gardens delight visitors with more than 8 million holiday lights.
Fantasy in Lights, now in its 29th year, isn’t just one of Georgia’s best light shows — it’s one of the world’s best.
National Geographic recently ranked Fantasy in Lights No. 5 in its “10 dazzling holiday light displays around the world.”
“Eight million lights sparkle in the wooded landscape of this resort complex, which stages its annual Fantasy in Lights. Woodland displays depict such holiday scenes as the March of the Toy Soldiers or nature themes such as Snowflake Valley. Two beach scenes with moving lights tell the stories of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ and the Nativity. The resort’s onsite Christmas Village features shopping, dining, and Santa,” National Geographic wrote.
There is a new scene this year — Magical Field of Lights — at the display just an hour from Atlanta in Pine Mountain.
Callaway’s light show is a drive-thru experience, so you can enjoy the displays from the safety of your own car or you can ride the Jolly Trolley.
Ticket prices vary by date; you can find them here.
A ticket includes:
- Access to the Christmas Village to enjoy Santa, shopping, dining and more; open daily at 4 p.m.
- One trip through the Fantasy In Lights show with the option — at no additional cost — to ride the Jolly Trolley
- One complimentary day admission per ticket to visit Callaway Gardens during the Fantasy In Lights season (a $25 per adult value)
Fantasy in Lights runs through Jan. 4.