Winner: Best pizza place in Atlanta | Best of Atlanta

When it comes to picking a favorite pizza, Atlantans are serious. There were more than 1,400 votes for the poll asking readers to pick the best pizza place in Atlanta.
There were two clear favorites, but only one winner.
Antico Pizza is a staple of Atlanta food, and, according to our poll takers, the best place to get a slice in the city. The AJC has sung Antico's praises for years. In 2010, we said visitors will get "one of the best pizzas you will ever eat." When we polled readers for best pizza in 2018, it won then, too.
In second place, with 37 percent to Antico's 48 percent, is Nancy's Pizza. Nancy's brings Chicago-style deep dish pizza to Atlanta. The national chain can be found in Buckhead, East Point, Midtown and Johns Creek.
O4W Pizza, in the third place, brings the pizza stylings of New Jersey to the ATL. The restaurant is known for its minimalist masterpiece, the Grandma Pie (also a great dish to make at home). It was rated as the best pizza in Atlanta by Zagat.
Other pizza places in the poll were Your Pie, Varasano's Pizzeria, Vinny's New York Pizza, The Local Pizzaiolo, Max's Coal Oven Pizza, Sapori Di Napoli and Oz Pizza.
You know Antico won last year, but what about the year before? The AJC food team also put together a list of which pizzas in metro Atlanta are worth a slice of your time.
Last but not least, check out this roundup of places to have a fancy pizza night.
Also, celebrate your favorite pizza places this week in honor of “National Pizza Pie Day,” on Feb. 9.
