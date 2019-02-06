Winner: Best pizza place in Atlanta | Best of Atlanta

Antico Pizza is a staple of Atlanta food, and, according to our poll takers, the best place to get a slice in the city. The AJC has sung Antico's praises for years. In 2010, we said visitors will get "one of the best pizzas you will ever eat." When we polled readers for best pizza in 2018, it won then, too.

In second place, with 37 percent to Antico's 48 percent, is Nancy's Pizza. Nancy's brings Chicago-style deep dish pizza to Atlanta. The national chain can be found in Buckhead, East Point, Midtown and Johns Creek.