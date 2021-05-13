You won’t find the best Georgia barbecue in Atlanta, new ranking says

Summer is around the corner and what better way to usher in the season than a hearty plate of barbecue?
Sure, you can eat the tasty meats year-round, but warm weather and saucy grilled chicken or smoked pork seem to go hand-in-hand.
In a timely fashion, Lovefood.com recently ranked the best barbecue joints in every state.
“You don’t have to look far to find great barbecue in the US. In Texas every business serving brisket thinks they’re one of the best,” the website said. “But here we look at the places that really stand out. From a Kentucky mutton restaurant to a North Carolina whole hog barbecue, these joints are a cut above the rest.”
Georgia has no shortage of finger-licking-worthy barbecue spots in Atlanta and the metro area. But none of them were considered the best on this list.
Instead, Lovefood.com says you’ll have to travel to Savannah to get the top barbecue in the state.
Wiley McCrary, caterer and barbecue champion, opened the award-winning Wiley’s Championship BBQ in 2008.
The restaurant has regularly garnered critical acclaim.
Southern Living praised the pulled pork, chicken and brisket that the restaurant’s two Southern Pride SPK 700 smoking pits churn out. It also noted, “fans rave about the ‘Redneck Nachos’— housemade potato chips loaded up with pulled pork, gooey cheese, jalapenos, and tangy barbecue sauce.”
It’s not just the food that guests love, either.
“What’s more, the servers are always friendly and the food arrives super speedy,” Lovefood.com said.
Just know if you do go to Savannah, you won’t be able to get Wiley’s delivered. A notice on the website says they don’t use delivery services and won’t do so anytime soon. They do, however, offer call-in and online ordering or take-out. So plan to go that route if you skip dine-in services.