You won’t find the best Georgia barbecue in Atlanta, new ranking says

Explore The best authentic barbecue is 50 miles south of Atlanta

Instead, Lovefood.com says you’ll have to travel to Savannah to get the top barbecue in the state.

Wiley McCrary, caterer and barbecue champion, opened the award-winning Wiley’s Championship BBQ in 2008.

The restaurant has regularly garnered critical acclaim.

Southern Living praised the pulled pork, chicken and brisket that the restaurant’s two Southern Pride SPK 700 smoking pits churn out. It also noted, “fans rave about the ‘Redneck Nachos’— housemade potato chips loaded up with pulled pork, gooey cheese, jalapenos, and tangy barbecue sauce.”

It’s not just the food that guests love, either.

“What’s more, the servers are always friendly and the food arrives super speedy,” Lovefood.com said.

Just know if you do go to Savannah, you won’t be able to get Wiley’s delivered. A notice on the website says they don’t use delivery services and won’t do so anytime soon. They do, however, offer call-in and online ordering or take-out. So plan to go that route if you skip dine-in services.