The best authentic barbecue is 50 miles south of Atlanta

Fresh Air Bar-B-Que, which is currently open for takeout only, isn’t new to the cuisine. For more than 90 years, this spot at 1164 Highway 42 South has served millions of barbecue sandwiches to folks traveling throughout the nation. Among its menu items are the signature tomato and vinegar sauce, pulled pork sandwiches and Brunswick stew. The restaurant, which also has a location in Macon, won a mail-in ballot contest WSB-TV conducted in the 1980s for the Best Barbecue in Georgia, according to the eatery’s history page.

While Eat This, Not That recommends dining on the BBQ Pork Plate, where you can load up on pulled pork and the spot’s famed Brunswick stew, Yelp reviewers — who come from metro Atlanta as well as Florida, Texas and Michigan — also rave about the coleslaw and homefries.

Still, the first Yelp review for Fresh Air agrees with Eat This, Not That about one thing. It noted it’s “by far the best BBQ in Georgia (and honestly in the South).”