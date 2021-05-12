6 Atlanta spots land on OpenTable’s 100 best brunch restaurants list

Here they are below.

This is an award-winning French spot in Buckhead. It offers not only French fare but Parisian decor that recreates the casual bistros the owners were familiar with as they grew up. Spring 2021 brunch options include Croque Madame and various eggs benedict dishes served with Lyonnaise potatoes.

“Lots of excellent brunch food, festive cocktails, and wines to enjoy on the patio. I always enjoy one of the egg Benedict choices but everything is good,” one diner said on OpenTable.

A gastropub three miles east of I-85 in Inman Park, Beetlecat features brunch every Saturday and Sunday. That’s when you can dine on hot donuts while they last and ’70s-inspired cocktails.

One diner wrote, “Beetlecat always (provides) a great dining experience. We’ve been here for dinner and now tried brunch. Love the atmosphere and the service, not to mention the food is fantastic.”

In the heart of Buckhead is Bistro Niko, a spot that offers a French twist in all meals — including brunch. Patrons won’t have to be without entertainment on Saturday and Sunday mornings either, as there’s a live jazz band playing as they sip on champagne cocktails.

“Had Brunch Day with my Girls and our waiter Donnie was Exceptional, he was very attentive to our needs and made wonderful recommendations and knew the menu inside and out!!” a diner wrote.

Serving up farm-to-table New American cuisine in Vinings, guests can enjoy views of the Chattahoochee River. Brunch includes Georgia pecan sticky buns and a Duck N’ Beef Burger, which is topped with a sunny side up egg and a side of truffle fries.

“My daughter and I went for brunch, food, ambiance and staff were awesome! The sticky buns were my favorite and my daughter has a newfound fascination with chocolate chip scones,” a patron said.

No stranger to making it onto these kinds of lists, this Virginia Highlands staple is a restaurant, bakery and wine shop. Now with patio dining, guests can enjoy brunch favorites including Eggs T. Murphy and crab cake benedict.

“Wonderful brunch at Murphy’s to celebrate my mom’s 97th birthday. It’s been too long since we visited and being (able) to make a reservation was amazing!” a reviewer said.

An Asian fusion spot in Midtown, Poor Calvin’s offers a unique boutique experience. Brunch options include small bites such as crab fries and entrees include a seafood omelet and chicken and pandan waffle.

One diner described it as “an amazing and delicious experience. The vibe was everything and the food was good. I never had a green waffle before. The chicken will make you slap yo mama!”

The high-design space of Seed Kitchen & Bar makes for an ideal environment for consuming brunch dishes such as house-smoked brisket hash and chicken schnitzel. The contemporary American eatery is the only local one on OpenTable’s list that’s outside of Atlanta.

“Absolutely fabulous Sunday brunch. My husband got the smoked salmon with asparagus and he said it’s the best and favorite brunch food he’s ever had. I had the Lump Crab eggs Benedict. The hollandaise sauce best I’ve had in a long time,” a patron said of the Marietta restaurant.