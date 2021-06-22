ajc logo
You have to put this pizza on your bucket list, Big 7 Travel says

Pizza is probably the most popular food in the universe. But what about the toppings?

Life
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Pizza comes in many forms but only a few are considered the best.

Big 7 Travel has ranked the top pizzas in the country.

According to the website, their list is the “50 best spots for pizza in the US you simply have to try in 2021.”

The resource for new destinations uses several criteria for their “best-of lists.” Editorial opinions and experiences, critical reviews, presentation and value for money are a few of them.

“Now, (there are) so many styles of pizza in the USA: Neapolitan, Sicilian, New York, Connecticut, California, Detroit, St. Louis, bar pie, deep-dish, grandma… we could go on,” Big 7 Travel said.

Georgia’s best spot is No. 39 on the list and has a unique feature: a coal oven.

Max’s Coal Oven Pizzeria is downtown Atlanta’s only pizzeria with this appliance.

It opened in 2009 and serves New York-style pizza.

“As well as their New York-style pizza they serve classic salads, pastas, Italian sandwiches and signature coal oven wings. Truly great tasting comfort food, and easily one of the best places for pizza in the US,” Big 7 Travel said.

Max’s Coal Oven Pizzeria also has Georgia’s only “genuine coal-burning oven.” It allows the restaurant “to serve perfectly crisp pizzas, and create a unique taste and texture that has been a hallmark of New York City pizzerias for more than a century,” according to the website.

The pizzeria is at 300 Marietta Street, N.W., Atlanta. The Dunwoody location closed in 2019.

