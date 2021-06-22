You have to put this pizza on your bucket list, Big 7 Travel says

Explore 10 restaurants you have to try in downtown Atlanta

Georgia’s best spot is No. 39 on the list and has a unique feature: a coal oven.

Max’s Coal Oven Pizzeria is downtown Atlanta’s only pizzeria with this appliance.

It opened in 2009 and serves New York-style pizza.

“As well as their New York-style pizza they serve classic salads, pastas, Italian sandwiches and signature coal oven wings. Truly great tasting comfort food, and easily one of the best places for pizza in the US,” Big 7 Travel said.

Max’s Coal Oven Pizzeria also has Georgia’s only “genuine coal-burning oven.” It allows the restaurant “to serve perfectly crisp pizzas, and create a unique taste and texture that has been a hallmark of New York City pizzerias for more than a century,” according to the website.

The pizzeria is at 300 Marietta Street, N.W., Atlanta. The Dunwoody location closed in 2019.