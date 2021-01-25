You can now get the taste of Ponko Chicken in Alpharetta

Award-winning Ponko Chicken has expanded its footprint in metro Atlanta with the debut of Ponko Alpharetta.
The new location is set to open off of South Main Street in Alpharetta, making it the eighth location around Atlanta.
“We wanted to do something together that would provide something brand new to an area that wants to try things first,” franchisees Rick and Sue Hermann said in a press release. “We couldn’t think of a better location than this community.”
Opening Wednesday, Jan. 27, the new restaurant featuring “Amer-Asian” cuisine features all the Taste of Atlanta award-winning offerings Ponko is known for, including a chicken sandwich, salads and tacos along with their Japanese-American chicken tender.
The chicken joint ensures quality food by cooking their meals in small batches and using rice bran oil, which according to Nourish by WebMD has the potential to lower cholesterol and blood sugar.
Ponko Alpharetta, which is at 220 South Main Street Suite J, joins seven other locations where East meets West, including Buckhead, Midtown, Marietta, Decatur, Chamblee and locations inside Lenox Square and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.