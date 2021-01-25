X

You can now get the taste of Ponko Chicken in Alpharetta

New Ponko Chicken franchise opening in Alpharetta.Ponko Chicken is expanding its footprint in metro Atlanta with a North Fulton location.Ponko Alpharetta will open at 220 South Main Street Suite J, Alpharetta on Jan. 27.We wanted to do something together that would provide something brand new to an area that wants to try things first. We couldn’t think of a better location than this community, Franchisees Rick and Sue Hermann.This is the franchise's eighth restaurant that has opened in the Atlanta area

Life | Jan 25, 2021
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The newest franchise brings the Japanese-American eatery’s Atlanta-area total to eight

Award-winning Ponko Chicken has expanded its footprint in metro Atlanta with the debut of Ponko Alpharetta.

The new location is set to open off of South Main Street in Alpharetta, making it the eighth location around Atlanta.

ExploreHurry: This new Chick-fil-A item is only available for a limited time

“We wanted to do something together that would provide something brand new to an area that wants to try things first,” franchisees Rick and Sue Hermann said in a press release. “We couldn’t think of a better location than this community.”

Opening Wednesday, Jan. 27, the new restaurant featuring “Amer-Asian” cuisine features all the Taste of Atlanta award-winning offerings Ponko is known for, including a chicken sandwich, salads and tacos along with their Japanese-American chicken tender.

ExploreMetro Atlanta eatery deemed Georgia’s best Chinese restaurant

The chicken joint ensures quality food by cooking their meals in small batches and using rice bran oil, which according to Nourish by WebMD has the potential to lower cholesterol and blood sugar.

Ponko Alpharetta, which is at 220 South Main Street Suite J, joins seven other locations where East meets West, including Buckhead, Midtown, Marietta, Decatur, Chamblee and locations inside Lenox Square and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ExploreMushi Ni takes over the kitchen at SOS Tiki Bar and more dining news from the week

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.