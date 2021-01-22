Metro Atlanta eatery deemed Georgia’s best Chinese restaurant

“To be considered, restaurants needed to be in or near a city with a population of at least 100,000 people. In states with few or no cities of this size, restaurants in smaller cities were also considered,” 24/7 Tempo explained. “Restaurants belonging to large chains, food trucks, and takeout places without seating were eliminated from the list, as were Chinese markets — unless they had in-store restaurants — and Asian fusion establishments or those with extensive offerings from other cuisines, such as Thai or Japanese.”

Georgia’s top Chinese restaurant is in Doraville and serves Taiwanese and Sichuan cuisine.

La Mei Zi on Buford Highway offers specialties such as calamari, Hakka stir-fry pork belly and Chinese chive flower. There’s also lamb with leeks and cilantro in hot bean sauce, which the AJC has counted among its best dishes alongside three-cup chicken and beef scallion rolls. Alternatively, you could elect to dine on stewed Chinese okra with crab meat and roe, which are essentially fish eggs.

“One Yelp commentator hailed its ‘fresh, delicious food’ and phenomenal service,” 24/7 Tempo wrote. “The dining room is closed for now, but there is outdoor seating, and takeout and delivery are offered.”