Ponko Chicken to open new Decatur location with live music, giveaways

Ponko Chicken’s meal-size salad comes with choice of protein and dressing and is shown here with chopped original chicken tenders and the walnut-cilantro salad. CONTRIBUTED BY WENDELL BROCK
DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A fast-expanding “Amer-Asian” chicken franchise is opening a new location in downtown Decatur this weekend.

Ponko Chicken will host a grand opening Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m., featuring live music, giveaways, food samples and a ribbon cutting with Decatur’s mayor, according to a news release.

The Decatur location will be Ponko’s seventh location to open in metro Atlanta since its inception three years ago in Chamblee. Its other locations are in Buckhead, Midtown, Marietta, Lenox Square Mall and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ponko Chicken’s signature “Amer-Asian” chicken tenders are shown here with a side of “steamed and sticky” white rice and, in the background, sweet-potato fries and a house salad. CONTRIBUTED BY WENDELL BROCK
The restaurant’s newest location, 312 Church Street, was previously home to Steel City Pops. The event will take place in the tonkatsu-style fried chicken spot’s parking lot to provide a large area for social distancing. Attendees will be required to wear masks.

Ponko will set up an outdoor stage for performances by DJ Fernando F, RUNAGROUND and Purple Madness, a Prince tribute band. The Georgia Bulldogs season opener against Arkansas will also be shown.

To get a free ticket to the event, click this Eventbrite link. Registration for giveaways and prizes is available at Ponko Chicken Decatur’s Facebook page.

For more information on the grand opening, call 404-549-9405 or visit www.ponkochicken.com.

