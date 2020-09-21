Ponko Chicken to open new Decatur location with live music, giveaways

Ponko Chicken will host a grand opening Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m., featuring live music, giveaways, food samples and a ribbon cutting with Decatur’s mayor, according to a news release.

The Decatur location will be Ponko’s seventh location to open in metro Atlanta since its inception three years ago in Chamblee. Its other locations are in Buckhead, Midtown, Marietta, Lenox Square Mall and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.