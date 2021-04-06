Why this ranking named Georgia the 3rd best state to work from home

When the scores were tallied, Georgia came in third, with a 63.11 — that’s up from No. 5 last year. Although the Peach State ranked No. 20 for work environment, it was first in living environment.

Georgia also ranked:

16th – Share of population working from home before the pandemic

25th – Households’ internet access

2nd – Average home square footage

14th – Average retail price of electricity

10th – Median square footage per average number of people in a household

Delaware took the top spot in the ranking, with a score of 65.51, followed by North Carolina, Georgia, New Hampshire and Tennessee, in that order.

Alaska came in last place, with a score of just 37.73.

“One reason Alaska ranks lowest for working from home is that only around 68 percent of households have broadband internet access. In addition, Alaska has the fifth lowest share of potential telecommuters,” Gonzalez said. “On top of that, Alaska is the fourth lowest ranked state when it comes to cybersecurity and has the third highest cost of electricity in the nation. For many people, working from home in Alaska will be difficult, costly and risky.”