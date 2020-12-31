Atlanta has one of nation’s top 15 cities for working from home

Finishing in first place was Gilbert, Arizona, with an overall score of 91.04.

If you’re not looking to move that far, consider Sandy Springs, which finished No. 15 with an overall score of 84.02.

Here’s how the city scored in other areas:

Community and safety: 95.61

Housing and living costs: 69.17

Health and weather: 87.29

RetailMeNot included only cities with at least 100,000 residents, and only one city per metropolitan area was included in the final list.

If you don’t live in Sandy Springs, you’re still in pretty good shape. A recent analysis by financial website WalletHub ranked Georgia as the fifth best state in the country for working from home. Georgia scored 62.70 in total. It had a No. 23 work environment rank, and finished No. 1 in living environment.