Where in Atlanta to get free treats on National Doughnut Day

Friday is National Doughnut Day, which means free circles of deliciousness throughout the metro Atlanta area.
The day has been celebrated the first Friday in June since 1938 thanks to the Salvation Army. A group of women, the Salvation Army Lassies, first introduced the idea of serving doughnuts to World War I troops in 1917, according to The Eagle. At that time, more than 250 volunteer Salvation Army officers traveled to France to serve the American soldiers fighting that war. The women, nicknamed the doughnut lassies, boosted morale for the servicemen with home-cooked meals and doughnuts, often cooked in oil inside the metal helmets of U.S. soldiers.
You already know you can get a free original glazed doughnut at Krispy Kreme just by presenting your COVID-19 vaccination card, but Friday you can indulge in doughy goodness from other locations, too.
Krispy Kreme
In addition to the free glazed goodie with your vaccination card, Krispy Kreme will give you a doughnut of your choice for National Doughnut Day. That’s two free doughnuts Friday. Not enough, you say? If you buy a dozen doughnuts of any kind Friday, you can get a dozen glazed ones for just $1. You can find participating locations here.
Da Vinci’s Donuts
Stop by a Da Vinci’s Donuts on Friday and walk out with a free doughnut of your choice. There is no purchase necessary, and the offer is good at all locations.
Dough in the Box
Dough in the Box, which has locations in Marietta, Austell and South Fulton, will treat you to a free glazed doughnut Friday. There is no purchase necessary to get this deal.
Duck Donuts
Stop by any Atlanta area Duck Donuts on Friday and you can score a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powered sugar treat. For locations, check here.
Dunkin’
Dunkin’ isn’t just giving you a free doughnut with any beverage purchase. It’s also giving you a chance to make a difference.
Dunkin’ of Georgia is teaming up with state law enforcement agencies to support Special Olympics Georgia’s Law Enforcement Torch Run. From 5 to 11 a.m. Friday, SOGA volunteers will be joined by local officers at 97 participating locations throughout the state. They will welcome customers and collect donations to support SOGA athletes.
“At Dunkin’, our franchisees take great pride in giving back to the communities they serve,” Katie Gaston, field marketing manager at Dunkin’, said in a press release. “It’s an absolute honor to work alongside our local law enforcement and Special Olympics Georgia to support their incredible athletes.”
Participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Georgia include: Acworth, Albany, Alpharetta, Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Buford, Cleveland, Columbus, Commerce, Covington, Cumming, Dacula, Decatur, Dublin, Duluth, Dunwoody, Fayetteville, Forsyth, Gainesville, Grayson, Grovetown, Hinesville, Hiram, Johns Creek, Kennesaw, Lake City, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Lithonia, Macon, Marietta, McDonough, Milledgeville, Mineral Bluff, Monroe, Newnan, Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Powder Springs, Rome, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Savannah, Sharpsburg, Smyrna, Snellville, Statesboro, Stockbridge, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Tucker, Warner Robbins, Winder, Woodstock.
Smokey Bones
How about a bag of doughnuts? At Smokey Bones this Friday, you can get a free bag of “fresh, fluffy, round, cinnamon-sugary donuts, chocolate and raspberry dipping sauces” with any $40 purchase.
Find your nearest Smokey Bones restaurant here.