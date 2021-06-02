Where in Atlanta to get free treats on National Doughnut Day

Da Vinci’s Donuts

Stop by a Da Vinci’s Donuts on Friday and walk out with a free doughnut of your choice. There is no purchase necessary, and the offer is good at all locations.

Dough in the Box

Dough in the Box, which has locations in Marietta, Austell and South Fulton, will treat you to a free glazed doughnut Friday. There is no purchase necessary to get this deal.

Duck Donuts

Stop by any Atlanta area Duck Donuts on Friday and you can score a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powered sugar treat. For locations, check here.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ isn’t just giving you a free doughnut with any beverage purchase. It’s also giving you a chance to make a difference.

Dunkin’ of Georgia is teaming up with state law enforcement agencies to support Special Olympics Georgia’s Law Enforcement Torch Run. From 5 to 11 a.m. Friday, SOGA volunteers will be joined by local officers at 97 participating locations throughout the state. They will welcome customers and collect donations to support SOGA athletes.

“At Dunkin’, our franchisees take great pride in giving back to the communities they serve,” Katie Gaston, field marketing manager at Dunkin’, said in a press release. “It’s an absolute honor to work alongside our local law enforcement and Special Olympics Georgia to support their incredible athletes.”

Participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Georgia include: Acworth, Albany, Alpharetta, Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Buford, Cleveland, Columbus, Commerce, Covington, Cumming, Dacula, Decatur, Dublin, Duluth, Dunwoody, Fayetteville, Forsyth, Gainesville, Grayson, Grovetown, Hinesville, Hiram, Johns Creek, Kennesaw, Lake City, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Lithonia, Macon, Marietta, McDonough, Milledgeville, Mineral Bluff, Monroe, Newnan, Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Powder Springs, Rome, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Savannah, Sharpsburg, Smyrna, Snellville, Statesboro, Stockbridge, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Tucker, Warner Robbins, Winder, Woodstock.

Smokey Bones

How about a bag of doughnuts? At Smokey Bones this Friday, you can get a free bag of “fresh, fluffy, round, cinnamon-sugary donuts, chocolate and raspberry dipping sauces” with any $40 purchase.

Find your nearest Smokey Bones restaurant here.