Have you gotten vaccinated? Krispy Kreme has a sweet treat for you

As COVID-19 vaccination efforts ramp up around Georgia and the nation, Krispy Kreme is offering guests a sweet deal.
Beginning today, those who present their COVID-19 vaccination record card will receive a free original glazed doughnut from the pastry company and coffee chain.
“Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated,” the shop said online.
The offer can be redeemed any time of the day, any day, all year long at any store in the nation.
In addition to this sweet offer, Krispy Kreme is also planning to support health care workers and volunteers assisting in vaccine administration by delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers around the U.S. The deliveries will be made in the next several weeks.
Team members who work at Krispy Kreme are also being offered up to four hours of paid time off to aid in encouragement and ability for them to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme said in a statement.
That’s not the only free offer the chain has, either.
Beginning Monday, March 29, Krispy Kreme is offering one free medium coffee and a free original glazed doughnut to patrons through Monday, May 24. You don’t have to make a purchase to get it, either.
The doughnut company is also launching “Be Sweet Weekends” starting Saturday, March 27 through Sunday, May 23. Guests who buy any dozen doughnuts will be able to spend $1 and get an additional “Be Sweet Dozen” to safely share with a friend or neighbor. The latter dozen is a set of original glazed doughnuts with a special smiley-face doughnut that will be available for nine consecutive weekends.