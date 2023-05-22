What’s the difference between empathy and sympathy?

“A sympathetic approach only provides a surface-level understanding of someone else’s situation. This understanding is typically from your perspective, not theirs,” explained Better Up.

Empathy

Empathy, on the other hand, “is the ability to emotionally understand what other people feel, see things from their point of view, and imagine yourself in their place,” according to Very Well Mind.

A good example of empathy is when a friend or loved one loses someone, and you can put yourself in their shoes, going through the same experience emotionally as the other person.

Qualities of empathy include:

Feeling what someone else feels, often by referencing one’s own similar experiences

Understanding another person’s perspective

Acknowledging everyone’s feelings

According to Better Up, “Practicing empathy, instead of sympathy only, can help you get the emotional clarity you need to build upon important relationships. It can let you see another point of view.”