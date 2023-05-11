BreakingNews
Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners
X

4 tips to help you fall asleep after waking up with anxiety

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
Incorporating these tip can help you fall asleep much faster

Anxiety can rule many moments during the day, but it doesn’t have to reign over your sleep schedule.

Anxiety and sleep are closely connected; the Sleep Foundation reported that “excess worry and fear make it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep.”

With plenty of worries taking over our minds throughout the day from the work and family to money troubles and more, it’s no surprise that “6.8 million Americans suffer from generalized anxiety disorder (GAD),” according to Stress.org.

ExploreDitch these bad habits to improve energy levels

If you struggle to decompress before bedtime, or are frequently awakened in the middle of the night, here are four tips to help you fall asleep.

Avoid screen time

Sutter Health reported that “the light from our screens can delay our transition to sleep, even if we are engaged in some soothing activity online.” Screen time is a stimulant for form of “the brain suppresses production of melatonin, making it difficult for many people to “turn off” their brains and fall asleep.” The blue light produced by our screens “suppresses production of melatonin, making it difficult for many people to ‘turn off’ their brains and fall asleep.

While mobile phones may be the main culprit, the television can have the same deleterious effects on sleep.

Stop watching the clock

Looking at the clock is a surefire way to increase anxiety levels. Not only are you awake because of anxiety, but now you’re also anxious about not being able to fall asleep.

“Looking at the clock will make people feel anxious about not falling back to sleep. That causes the body to release fight-or-flight hormones, which interfere with the sleep onset process,” explained Dr. Brian Murray, a sleep neurologist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and a professor at the University of Toronto.

ExploreAirbnb revamps room rentals for better matches

Meditation Apps

Whether you awake from a racing heart, night sweats or abdominal pain, anxiety-driven sleep stress can be managed by proper relaxation techniques. Experts often recommend walking at night to help relax the body and mind.

Mediation is also a tool to help insomnia. According to Healthline, “it can quiet the mind and body while enhancing inner peace. When done before bedtime, meditation may help reduce insomnia and sleep troubles by promoting overall calmness.”

Ask for help

If you’ve tried all the meditation apps, exercised, changed your diet, and stopped watching the clock and you’re still having trouble sleeping, it might be time to seek professional help. The National Institute of Health reported that chronic sleep loss can lead to “excess mental distress, depressive symptoms, anxiety, and alcohol use.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta awaits office market ‘reckoning’ as financial pressure mounts3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / AJC

Training center challenge appealed to Superior Court of DeKalb County
40m ago

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024
5h ago

Credit: Henry P. Taylor

Historian, descendant of ‘Promised Land’ slaver blasts Gwinnett official
5h ago
The Latest

Best and worst foods to eat when managing IBS
50m ago
Freshen up your marriage with these spicy date ideas
53m ago
Savannah Chrisley says family’s new project will include ‘uncomfortable conversations’
55m ago
Featured

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Mother’s Day in Atlanta
36m ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top