4 tips to help you fall asleep after waking up with anxiety

While mobile phones may be the main culprit, the television can have the same deleterious effects on sleep.

Stop watching the clock

Looking at the clock is a surefire way to increase anxiety levels. Not only are you awake because of anxiety, but now you’re also anxious about not being able to fall asleep.

“Looking at the clock will make people feel anxious about not falling back to sleep. That causes the body to release fight-or-flight hormones, which interfere with the sleep onset process,” explained Dr. Brian Murray, a sleep neurologist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and a professor at the University of Toronto.

Meditation Apps

Whether you awake from a racing heart, night sweats or abdominal pain, anxiety-driven sleep stress can be managed by proper relaxation techniques. Experts often recommend walking at night to help relax the body and mind.

Mediation is also a tool to help insomnia. According to Healthline, “it can quiet the mind and body while enhancing inner peace. When done before bedtime, meditation may help reduce insomnia and sleep troubles by promoting overall calmness.”

Ask for help

If you’ve tried all the meditation apps, exercised, changed your diet, and stopped watching the clock and you’re still having trouble sleeping, it might be time to seek professional help. The National Institute of Health reported that chronic sleep loss can lead to “excess mental distress, depressive symptoms, anxiety, and alcohol use.”