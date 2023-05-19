5 simple ways to feel better after having a bad day

Explore 4 tips to help you fall asleep after waking up with anxiety

Update your resume

Let’s face it: Sometimes, our lousy day begins when we think about going to work. If your workplace is the cause of anxiety, depression, and stress, don’t be afraid to update your resume and start looking elsewhere.

A 2022 MIT Sloan study reveals toxic work environments are the No.1 reason people quit their jobs.

Vent/Scream

Emory University professor Harold Gouzoules, who holds a master’s in psychology and a Ph.D. in zoology, has studied screams — from both humans and animals — for decades. He’s detected that screams convey six emotions: fear, pain, surprise, happiness, anger, and frustration or sadness.

Sometimes, your bad day could get a lot better after finding a private place to do some much-needed scream therapy.

Listen to music

What we listen to can have effects on how we react to situations. When we’re sad, listening to sad or slower music can help initiate some much-needed tears, versus when it’s time to party, the anthems are on repeat.

Being intentional with what you’re listening to. Music can lift you out of your bad day or help you connect with your emotions. Calming sounds, like nature sounds, can help with anxiety.

Take a shower

Ever heard the term, wash the day away? A shower can help you leave stress behind.

According to The Swaddle, showers — both hot and cold — can reduce anxiety. However, hot showers are especially useful, as they cause our brains to release oxytocin — a “happy hormone” — which can reduces stress.