Westside mixed-use, multifamily development approved for TAD grant

The fact sheet said rent will range from $1,455 to $2,214 at market value. Meanwhile, rates at 50% average median income will be $724-$991. Those at 80% average median income will be $1,192 to $1,532.

Not far from The Proctor will be a new 90-acre Microsoft campus at the Quarry Yards, a planned mixed-use development.

“We at Windsor Stevens believe strongly that entrepreneurship is a powerful weapon in closing the wealth gap in Atlanta,” Rod Mullice, managing partner of Windsor Stevens, said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in April. “The Proctor is designed to provide the kind of affordable investments that will give neighborhood residents a stake in the growth of the Westside.”