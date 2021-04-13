Westside development boom continues with planned 8-story mixed-use project

While most of the units will be apartments for rent, The Proctor will also offer six live/work “flex units” for sale. Those will have space for both residential and home office units, and are intended to enhance entrepreneurial opportunities for buyers. Those units are expected to cost $245,000.

Developers have not said how much they will charge for the apartments that are not designated as affordable.

“We at Windsor Stevens believe strongly that entrepreneurship is a powerful weapon in closing the wealth gap in Atlanta,” Rod Mullice, managing partner of Windsor Stevens, said in a statement. “The Proctor is designed to provide the kind of affordable investments that will give neighborhood residents a stake in the growth of the Westside.”

Amenities at the complex will also include a fitness center and a rooftop terrace with a pool.

The land is currently vacant and borders a community of new townhomes. The firm did not say when The Proctor is expected to open or what its retail options will consist of.