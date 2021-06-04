ajc logo
$2 million, 4-story Ansley Park home overflows with water features

Private Quarters | 16 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Anyone in the market for a contemporary home with indoor-outdoor flow is in for a treat.

This $2,799,000 abode features 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Described as a “modern architectural masterpiece located in the heart of the Ansley Park neighborhood,” the dwelling is also on-trend. Any homeowners hoping to bring the inside out will find what they’re looking for in this house. It has numerous patios, terraces and decks. There’s also a terrace level that isn’t included in the 7,884 square footage.

Other outdoor elements are the six permanent water features. A spa-like feel will be constant with a koi pond, waterfalls and a heated pool.

The main level includes the gourmet chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances. There is also a spacious family/living/dining area. It’s bordered by a large outdoor front deck, a back deck and a pool area. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms are on the top two levels. That includes the primary bathroom. It features an oversized tub that fills from the ceiling giving a waterfall quality to the bath. On the lower level is a full bath and bar area with a sink, refrigeration and storage. It makes an ideal entertainment space or a separate in-law suite. The lower level also features a two-car garage and leads to the ground floor entrance.

“There are so many unique features to this home that it is truly a must-see-to-believe!” the listing said.

The home is also close to amenities including a country club and the Peachtree Center MARTA station, too. You’re also less than a mile away from Smith’s Olde Bar and a mile from Orpheus Brewing. Additionally, it’s just over a mile away from elementary, middle and high schools.

Listed by Christela Becker with Coldwell Banker Realty.

Photos by Gold Lens Media.

