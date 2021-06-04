$2 million, 4-story Ansley Park home overflows with water features

This $2,799,000 abode features 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Described as a “modern architectural masterpiece located in the heart of the Ansley Park neighborhood,” the dwelling is also on-trend. Any homeowners hoping to bring the inside out will find what they’re looking for in this house. It has numerous patios, terraces and decks. There’s also a terrace level that isn’t included in the 7,884 square footage.

Other outdoor elements are the six permanent water features. A spa-like feel will be constant with a koi pond, waterfalls and a heated pool.