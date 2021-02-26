Fernbank urges you to ‘get your science on’ at monthly event

Additionally, face coverings must be worn indoors and outdoors when guests aren’t actively eating or drinking. Attendees are also asked to engage in physical distancing.

Other procedures include washing hands and using hand sanitizer, restrictions on outside food, no strollers allowed and only using credit cards for payment.

For more information on health and safety measures, visit Fernbank’s website.

Explore Drive to Marietta Square Market to catch hit Marvel movie this weekend

The February 27 event won’t be the last Museum Chills & Science Thrills event the museum is hosting. A final one, which is themed Arts and Science, will take place Saturday, March 27.

Museum Chills & Science Thrills

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, March 27

Fernbank Museum: 767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta

Cost: $10 for members and $20 for non-members, but additional fees can apply depending on purchasing method