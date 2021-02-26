X

Fernbank urges you to ‘get your science on’ at monthly event

Things to know about Atlanta's Fernbank Museum

Things To Do | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Families in search of some fun and education are in luck. Fernbank Museum is hosting the second event in their three-month series.

Museum Chills & Science Thrills is happening Saturday, Feb. 27. Following the kickoff party in January, this month’s event is themed, Freeze.

“Get your science on during this new all-ages series! Enjoy after-hours access to all indoor exhibits and WildWoods, themed science activities and demonstrations, and more. Drinks, including adult libations, and a variety of snacks will be available for purchase,” the event description noted.

Nonmembers can purchase tickets for $20 for members while members can buy them for $10. Additional fees apply for purchases made at the box office and on the phone.

In adherence to COVID-19 safety precautions, members and nonmembers alike are required to make advance online ticket reservations. Space at the event is also limited.

Additionally, face coverings must be worn indoors and outdoors when guests aren’t actively eating or drinking. Attendees are also asked to engage in physical distancing.

Other procedures include washing hands and using hand sanitizer, restrictions on outside food, no strollers allowed and only using credit cards for payment.

For more information on health and safety measures, visit Fernbank’s website.

The February 27 event won’t be the last Museum Chills & Science Thrills event the museum is hosting. A final one, which is themed Arts and Science, will take place Saturday, March 27.

Museum Chills & Science Thrills

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, March 27

Fernbank Museum: 767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta

Cost: $10 for members and $20 for non-members, but additional fees can apply depending on purchasing method

