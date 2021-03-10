Pop some bubbly this spring at Atlanta Botanical Garden’s floral party

What better way to welcome spring than at a garden party at Atlanta Botanical Garden?
Launching in 2019 before having to be called off the following year amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s bash will go on as planned with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
“Garden Party again offers guests an exclusive evening of live music, specialty drinks and more amidst stunning spring color,” the event description read.
Attendees can purchase general admission tickets at $31.95 for nonmembers and $26.95 for members to attend the Saturday, March 20 gathering. Activities include hula hoops and yard games, a best-dressed contest and activations such as a fresh flower bloom bar and flower arranging demonstrations by lifestyle florist Amalie Blooms.
For entertainment, catch New Orleans-style Phat Katz Brass Bandon the Canopy Walk or Stop by Lanier Terrace to see Piedmont Strings cover pop songs. Glimpse flash mobs twice hourly around the Garden and take note of the stilt walkers on the property. Cap off the night with fireworks at 8:50 p.m.
Guests will have plenty of food and beverage options, including specialty cocktails, Honey Suckle Gelato and picnic “grazing” box options for a tea sandwich box and bourbon barbecue box.
To ensure the safety of attendees, masks and social distancing are required. Picnic pods on the Great Lawn will allow friends to engage in the latter as they sip on cocktails, enjoy concessions and listen to live music.
Atlanta Botanical Garden requires everyone to purchase tickets — guest passes will not be redeemable for the event. Only card payments are currently being accepted. For more information on the Garden’s COVID-19 protocols, visit the website.
Atlanta Botanical Garden Garden Party
5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
Atlanta Botanical Garden: 1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
Cost: $31.95 for nonmembers, $26.95 for members; VIP tickets sold out