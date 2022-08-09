Vote for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Week 8

Combined Shape Caption TJ Bruce has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo Combined Shape Caption TJ Bruce has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo

TJ Bruce

TJ Bruce has his hands full, according to nominator Candice Bruce.

“Coach TJ is one of a kind! He coaches an 11U travel softball team, is a captain at Newton County Fire and owns a business,” she wrote, “but still gives the girls his undivided attention. He loves the baseball and softball and enjoys teaching the girls everything he knows”

The coach apparently is also a big Braves fan, according to two people who nominated him.

“He’s a great coach and cares about the girls!” Brenda Welbron wrote. “Plus, he loves the Braves.”

Terry Welbron agreed: “He loves these girls as much as he loves the Braves. He has taught these girls so much and spent so much time with them, he deserves to be recognized!”

Adam Parks

Once you play for Adam Parks, nominator Holly Parks wrote, “you are family.”

“We hold drafts every season, and when we cant get all of our girls they will come back just to see coach Adam and let him know how they are doing,” she wrote.

“Coach Adam works a 50 hour work week, just to turn around and work 50+ hours with his rec girls,” Holly Parks wrote. “He supports them in all aspects of their life, not just softball. No child is left behind. If they don’t have the right equipment or dues to play, coach Adam would buy it, or pay it. He is also field director for our volunteer only park.”

Garrett Roberts

The way Garrett Roberts treats his players impressed two people enough to nominate him to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week.

“He is a full-time lead at the hospital, but always puts his team first,” Faith Mansfield wrote. “He is great with the girls, and the girls keep winning, I think, because of their relationship with him. He always is so excited to go to practice and games — not to mention a great dad, too.”

According to Anne Kelley, Roberts “shows leadership, stays calm in stressful situations in the game, absolutely never yells at his team or an individual. He was coach of the 8-9-year-old Calhoun Lady Jackets and was chosen as coach for the Calhoun All Stars. His ‘new team’ was runner-up in their first tournament. He talks to girls individually so as not to ‘call them out’ and embarrass them if they make a mistake.”

