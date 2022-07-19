Vote for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Week 5

Combined Shape Caption Nicole Black is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Nicole Black Credit: Photo courtesy of Nicole Black Credit: Photo courtesy of Nicole Black Combined Shape Caption Nicole Black is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Nicole Black Credit: Photo courtesy of Nicole Black Credit: Photo courtesy of Nicole Black

Nicole Black

Nicole Black believes in her girls 100%, Kaitlin Head wrote in her nomination of the coach.

“She knows their potential and how to coach each and every one,” Head said. “She encourages and hypes them up. She’s a tough coach with a heart of gold who prays over them and loves them like her own!”

Jessica Johnson is nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Jessica Johnson

Jessica Johnson

Jessica Johnson volunteers her time to coach both recreation league teams and a 12U travel softball team. “She believes in her players, pushes them to reach their potential and holds them accountable,” Pam Smart wrote in her nomination of Johnson. “She is truly touching lives, and “her girls " would do anything in the world for her!

In addition, Smart wrote: “Coach Jessica pours her heart and soul into her girls! She celebrates every accomplishment, big and small. She pushes them to reach their potential and holds them accountable. She coaches both a 12U travel softball team (that began with mostly 10-year-olds) and volunteers as Rec ball coach, all for the love of the game and HER girls.”

Chris Stewart is nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Chris Stewart

Chris Stewart

Chris Stewart epitomizes the definition of a coach, Chris Marxmiller wrote in his nomination of Stewart.

“He coached our girl’s softball team 12U this past spring at Sandy Plains,” Marxmiller wrote. “He helped the girls tremendously throughout the season, and each girl was far better than when the season first started. We could only wish that there were more coaches like him out there!”

